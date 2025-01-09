U.S. President Hosts Virtual Meeting with Asia-Pacific Leaders

During his visit to Rome this week, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting with Japan and Philippines leaders, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday.

This follows a joint maritime cooperative activity involving armed forces from the Philippines, the United States, and Japan in December, conducted in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The meeting underscores the importance of collaboration among these nations in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing shared security and maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)