Chad Thwarts Capital Clash Amid Diplomatic Visit
Chad's government reported suppressing a destabilization attempt after gunfire near the president's office in N'Djamena. This incident coincided with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit. Authorities controlled the situation, suspecting it as a terrorist attack. Recent tensions follow Chad's decision to end a defense pact with France.
On Wednesday evening, Chad's government announced the successful prevention of an attempt to destabilize the nation after bursts of gunfire erupted near the presidential office in the capital, N'Djamena. The military promptly sealed off the surrounding streets.
Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah, addressing the situation in a video from the presidential headquarters, reassured the public that everything was under control, although he refrained from disclosing specific details. The incident unfolded during China Foreign Minister Wang Yi's official visit to Chad.
A security source classified the event as an attempted terrorist attack, involving individuals in three vehicles targeting military camps near the president's office. The army swiftly neutralized them. Residents recalled hearing loud gunfire, as Chad navigates complex political dynamics following its termination of a defense pact with France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- gunfire
- destabilization
- security
- China
- terrorist
- military
- government
- N'Djamena
- defense
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda
China passes value-added tax law, effective 2026
UPDATE 1-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says
Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil''s Sao Paulo from China