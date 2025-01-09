Left Menu

Chad Thwarts Capital Clash Amid Diplomatic Visit

Chad's government reported suppressing a destabilization attempt after gunfire near the president's office in N'Djamena. This incident coincided with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit. Authorities controlled the situation, suspecting it as a terrorist attack. Recent tensions follow Chad's decision to end a defense pact with France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday evening, Chad's government announced the successful prevention of an attempt to destabilize the nation after bursts of gunfire erupted near the presidential office in the capital, N'Djamena. The military promptly sealed off the surrounding streets.

Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah, addressing the situation in a video from the presidential headquarters, reassured the public that everything was under control, although he refrained from disclosing specific details. The incident unfolded during China Foreign Minister Wang Yi's official visit to Chad.

A security source classified the event as an attempted terrorist attack, involving individuals in three vehicles targeting military camps near the president's office. The army swiftly neutralized them. Residents recalled hearing loud gunfire, as Chad navigates complex political dynamics following its termination of a defense pact with France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

