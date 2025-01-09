US Troops in Syria: Guarding Against ISIS Resurgence

The United States is committed to keeping its military presence in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group, especially following the ouster of Bashar Assad's government, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Austin stressed the importance of American troops, particularly to ensure the security of camps detaining thousands of former IS fighters and their families. Intelligence reports suggest there are between 8,000 to 10,000 IS combatants in these facilities, with 2,000 considered highly dangerous.

The withdrawal of US forces potentially risks allowing ISIS operatives to re-enter mainstream society, as discussed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Austin's comments come amid ongoing dialogues on military aid with international allies, while the future of Syria's transitional government remains uncertain. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, have been vital partners against IS.

