US Troops in Syria: Guarding Against ISIS Resurgence

The US is maintaining troops in Syria to prevent the Islamic State group from resurging after the toppling of Assad. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the necessity of US presence to secure detention camps for IS fighters. Discussions on military support continue amid regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramsteinbase | Updated: 09-01-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 04:39 IST
The United States is committed to keeping its military presence in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group, especially following the ouster of Bashar Assad's government, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Austin stressed the importance of American troops, particularly to ensure the security of camps detaining thousands of former IS fighters and their families. Intelligence reports suggest there are between 8,000 to 10,000 IS combatants in these facilities, with 2,000 considered highly dangerous.

The withdrawal of US forces potentially risks allowing ISIS operatives to re-enter mainstream society, as discussed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Austin's comments come amid ongoing dialogues on military aid with international allies, while the future of Syria's transitional government remains uncertain. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US, have been vital partners against IS.

