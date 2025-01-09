Chandigarh Controversy: Central Move Sparks Outcry in Punjab

The renaming of the advisor role for Chandigarh's administration to chief secretary has ignited a political storm. Leaders across Punjab's political spectrum, including AAP, Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have condemned the central government's move, describing it as an affront to Punjab's claim over the Union Territory.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Neel Garg criticized the decision, arguing that the position of a chief secretary is appropriate for a state, not a union territory. He stressed that the alteration showcases an anti-Punjab attitude and attempts to dilute Punjab's claim to Chandigarh, a city carved from its villages.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, echoed similar sentiments, labeling the decision a direct attack on Punjab's legitimate claims. He highlighted it as a continuation of efforts to marginalize Punjab's interests and emphasized the need for the Centre to reconsider its approach, fearing a broader agenda behind such moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)