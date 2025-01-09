Suspended President Yoon's Whereabouts Revealed

Yoon Kab-keun, the lawyer for South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, announced that the president remains in his official residence. This statement was made during a press briefing to address circulating rumors about Yoon's location.

The revelation comes amid intense speculation about the whereabouts of the suspended leader. Recent reports had sparked various theories, stirring public and political debates across the country.

The confirmation seeks to quell the rumors surrounding Yoon Suk Yeol's situation, providing clarity at a time of political uncertainty in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)