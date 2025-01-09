Left Menu

Rewarded Criminal Captured After Intense Encounter

A wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty, Hasanbi, was apprehended after an armed encounter with police in Budaun. During a vehicle check, when signaled to stop, he fled and opened fire on officers. Injured by return fire, Hasanbi was found to have multiple theft charges against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was apprehended in Budaun after an armed encounter with police on Wednesday night. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh disclosed that the encounter occurred during a regular vehicle check on the road linking Badal village to Banei.

Authorities signaled a motorcyclist to halt; however, the rider diverged into a field and opened fire on the officers. In a retaliatory response, the police shot the suspect in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground. Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as Hasanbi, a notorious criminal with multiple charges in Budaun, Bareilly, and Chandigarh, including 10 theft cases.

The police recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, along with live and spent cartridges from the scene. Hasanbi was taken to a hospital under police guard, and further investigations are ongoing, the SSP stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

