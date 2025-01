DJ Lockup: A Digital Crusade Against Drunken Driving in Assam

Assam Police's innovative digital awareness campaign 'DJ Lockup' has garnered an astounding 154 million views, leading to a 55% reduction in road accidents in Guwahati, according to a senior official.

Revived as part of the 'No Regret New Year' initiative, 'DJ Lockup' quickly went viral in late December, earning widespread media coverage and establishing Assam Police as a pioneer in public safety campaigns, as noted by Special DGP Harmeet Singh.

The campaign's success extended beyond social media, significantly minimizing drunken driving incidents, especially on New Year's Eve, thereby preventing many potential accidents and saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)