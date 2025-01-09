Bombay High Court Upholds Minor's Right to Travel Amid Parental Dispute

The Bombay High Court has ruled that a minor's right to obtain a passport cannot be denied solely because of ongoing matrimonial disputes between her parents. In a recent judgment, the court ordered the Pune Regional Passport Office to issue a passport to a 17-year-old girl, stressing that the right to travel is an integral part of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court observed that the girl, a bright student, has been extended an opportunity to participate in a study tour to Japan. It noted that denying her a passport due to her father's objection—stemming purely from personal disputes with her mother—was unjust.

Highlighting the importance of adapting to contemporary travel needs, the division bench criticized the Passport Authority's mechanical approach. They urged that the Passports Act should be implemented with regard to evolving societal requirements and stressed that any denial could cause irreparable harm to the applicant's future prospects.

