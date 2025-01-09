Left Menu

Crocodile Skull Smuggling Foiled at Delhi Airport

A Canadian man has been apprehended at Delhi's IGI Airport for allegedly smuggling a crocodile skull. The skull, confirmed to belong to a protected species, was seized during a security check. Authorities emphasize the importance of collaboration in curbing wildlife smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:59 IST
  • India

A Canadian national was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for attempting to smuggle a crocodile skull, customs officials announced Thursday. This arrest occurred during a security screening at Terminal 3 as the man prepared to board his flight to Montreal.

According to the customs department, officers discovered the skull, resembling a baby crocodile's jaw, wrapped in cloth and weighing 777 grams. The Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife confirmed the skull's authenticity as it belonged to a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Further examination by the Wildlife Institute of India will determine the exact species. The individual was arrested, and the skull was transferred to the Department of Forests and Wildlife for laboratory analysis. Officials stress the need for continued vigilance to prevent wildlife smuggling incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

