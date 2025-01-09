Biden's Last Stand: New Sanctions and Aid as Ukraine War Unfolds

President Joe Biden is poised to introduce fresh sanctions aimed at Russia's economy this week, as confirmed by a U.S. official. The move seeks to reinforce Kyiv's military efforts against Moscow amid the transition of power to Donald Trump.

This development coincides with an impending $500 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes air defense missiles, munitions, and support apparatus for F-16 fighter jets. These efforts underscore the Biden administration's intent to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of potential negotiations with Russia this year.

As Kyiv pushes for more robust military aid, U.S. authorities also contemplate extending sanctions to Chinese entities backing Russia. The geopolitical landscape remains fluid, with potential security commitments, such as NATO membership, being explored to secure Ukraine's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)