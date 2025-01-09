Left Menu

Bombay High Court Dismisses Shiv Sena's Petition Over MLC Nominations

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition by Shiv Sena against the withdrawal of 12 MLC nominations sent to Maharashtra's governor by the previous MVA government. This decision confirmed the withdrawal of nominees by the current Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, resulting in new appointments by BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Updated: 09-01-2025 15:39 IST
The Bombay High Court ruled against a petition from the Shiv Sena's United Bal Thackeray faction regarding the withdrawal of 12 nominations for Maharashtra's legislative council seats. The divisional bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, stated that the petition was misconceived.

The legal challenge, initiated by former Shiv Sena corporator Sunil Modi, targeted the decision of the Eknath Shinde-led government to revoke the list of nominees proposed by the prior Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi administration.

After the new government took office, they informed the governor of their intent to withdraw the nominations, which the governor accepted in 2022. As a result, the allocation of seven MLC seats took place, allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party to nominate their representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

