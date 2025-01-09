Revolutionizing Transparency: Enhancing Security on the RTI Portal

The government has introduced a one-time password (OTP) feature on the Right to Information (RTI) portal, asserting its commitment to enhanced user privacy and security. Implemented on January 2, 2025, the OTP aims to authenticate users and protect sensitive information, enhancing cybersecurity measures.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) addresses concerns over delays in receiving OTPs, noting that while dispatched promptly from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) email domain, external factors like high server traffic can cause occasional delays. Importantly, the OTPs do not expire until used, allowing users seamless access once they receive them.

The RTI portal, active with successful access by 9,782 users so far, confirms its reliability and operational effectiveness. The DoPT reassures citizens of its commitment to transparency, accessibility, and satisfaction, with continued monitoring to ensure efficiency within the framework of the RTI Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)