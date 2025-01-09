Left Menu

Abduction Crisis Looms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mining Region

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 16 labourers working on a uranium and plutonium mining site were abducted by armed men. The suspects torched their vehicle and fled to an undisclosed location. This incident underscores the region's escalating security issues, with militant group TTP believed to be involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a concerning development from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 16 labourers have been abducted while en route to an uranium and plutonium mining site. The unidentified gunmen intercepted their vehicle and set it ablaze, subsequently whisking the workers away to an undisclosed location.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the abduction, though the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is active in the region. The group, linked with al-Qaeda, has previously executed similar kidnappings and attacks, highlighting the deteriorating security landscape in the area.

This incident follows a pattern of heightened terrorist activities in the province, with recent advisories warning government officials and employees of the risks. The targeted attacks on law enforcement and abductions further raise the stakes for improved security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

