Abduction Crisis Looms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mining Region
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 16 labourers working on a uranium and plutonium mining site were abducted by armed men. The suspects torched their vehicle and fled to an undisclosed location. This incident underscores the region's escalating security issues, with militant group TTP believed to be involved.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a concerning development from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 16 labourers have been abducted while en route to an uranium and plutonium mining site. The unidentified gunmen intercepted their vehicle and set it ablaze, subsequently whisking the workers away to an undisclosed location.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the abduction, though the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is active in the region. The group, linked with al-Qaeda, has previously executed similar kidnappings and attacks, highlighting the deteriorating security landscape in the area.
This incident follows a pattern of heightened terrorist activities in the province, with recent advisories warning government officials and employees of the risks. The targeted attacks on law enforcement and abductions further raise the stakes for improved security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Security forces recover 3.6 kg of explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur
China and Japan to hold security dialogue next year, Japanese foreign minister says
UPDATE 3-China, Japan foreign ministers agree visit, security dialogue