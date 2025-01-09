Bomb Disposal Squad Thwarts Potential Disaster in Chhattisgarh
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully defused two IEDs planted by Naxalites. A joint effort by the CRPF and local police ensured the safe neutralization of the explosives. This follows a history of frequent IED recoveries in the region, highlighting ongoing security challenges.
Security forces successfully defused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, boosting security efforts in the city.
The explosives were discovered during a routine Road Opening Party (ROP) operation by a joint team of the 229th Central Reserve Police Force battalion and local police. The CRPF's Bomb Disposal Squad identified the IEDs concealed in beer bottles under the dirt track near the Murdanda path.
This operation averted a potential disaster similar to the January 6 incident when an IED attack by Naxalites resulted in the fatalities of eight security personnel and a driver. Bijapur's history of 311 IED recoveries last year underscores the persistent threat posed by left-wing extremism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
