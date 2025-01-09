Mystery Surrounds Elon Musk's Role in Journalist's Release

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that she was unaware of any involvement by U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk in the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala from detention in Iran.

The statement comes amidst swirling reports online that Musk may have played a role in securing Sala's freedom, following her capture during a reporting assignment. Meloni clarified Italy's official stance, indicating no information to substantiate such claims.

The speculation has sparked interest in the global media, with many outlets following the story to explore any potential connections between the high-profile tech figure and international diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)