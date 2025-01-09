Left Menu

Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Murder: No Stones Unturned

The Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, was murdered after opposing an extortion attempt on a windmill project. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured no bias in the investigation. The case, involving party colleague Dhananjay Munde, has sparked statewide protests and demands for accountability.

Updated: 09-01-2025 17:16 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the investigation into the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder will not show any favoritism, following demands for accountability from multiple directions.

Massajog's sarpanch, Deshmukh, was killed after his resistance to an extortion attempt on an energy project. The murder, tied with an ongoing extortion case, is under the scrutiny of a state CID special investigation team.

Pawar insisted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that actions must be taken regardless of political affiliations. Dhananjay Munde, involved by association, maintains his innocence amid calls for his resignation, while the opposition raises the heat over the alleged involvement of Munde's known associate, Walmik Karad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

