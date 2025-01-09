Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Murder: No Stones Unturned

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the investigation into the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder will not show any favoritism, following demands for accountability from multiple directions.

Massajog's sarpanch, Deshmukh, was killed after his resistance to an extortion attempt on an energy project. The murder, tied with an ongoing extortion case, is under the scrutiny of a state CID special investigation team.

Pawar insisted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that actions must be taken regardless of political affiliations. Dhananjay Munde, involved by association, maintains his innocence amid calls for his resignation, while the opposition raises the heat over the alleged involvement of Munde's known associate, Walmik Karad.

