Rajasthan High Court Orders Status Quo on SI Recruitment Exam

The Rajasthan High Court has ordered a status quo on the 2021 Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam as the government deliberates on its cancellation. Justice Sameer Jain scheduled a hearing for February 10, following the state's presentation by Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah.

According to Vedant Sharma, representing the accused candidates and current sub-inspectors, the government has yet to decide on cancelling the exam. The court emphasized maintaining the status quo on recruitment and training processes, appointing senior advocate RD Rastogi as amicus curiae to assist in the case resolution.

On the opposing side, Harendra Neel, representing petitioners advocating for exam cancellation, noted the government's postponement of any decision pending investigation completion. Meanwhile, a cabinet committee, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, is reviewing the situation.

