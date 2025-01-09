Tragic End: Young Love Affair Turns Fatal
Mauli Sote, an 18-year-old boy, died after being assaulted over a love affair in Takali village. The incident occurred on October 27 when six individuals attacked him with sticks and rods. The police have arrested and charged the suspects with murder as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, an 18-year-old boy named Mauli Sote has succumbed to injuries he sustained during an assault over a love affair. The tragic event unfolded on October 27 in Takali village.
Sote was brutally attacked by six individuals wielding sticks and rods, and remained in a private hospital until his death on Monday. After his passing, charges of murder were added to the case, according to MIDC police station's assistant inspector Sachin Dronacharya.
The suspects, identified as Govind Dure, Gopal Dure, Kamalakar Dure, Manoj Dure, Kumar Upade, and Om Khedkar, are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
