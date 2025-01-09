Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Busts Rs 30 Lakh Illegal Liquor Operation

Two individuals have been apprehended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district for trying to smuggle illegal English liquor valued at Rs 30 lakh. Police seized 239 cartons of liquor from a truck originating from Haryana. The accused, Sarook and Mohammad Shaukin, both from Haryana, were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:40 IST
Rajasthan Police Busts Rs 30 Lakh Illegal Liquor Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district have apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle illegal liquor valued at Rs 30 lakh. The arrest took place late Wednesday night during routine patrolling by Pander Police Station officers.

The Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh, confirmed the seizure of 239 cartons of illegal English liquor from a truck. The illicit cargo, originating from Haryana, included 11 different brands of liquor.

The accused, identified as Sarook and Mohammad Shaukin from Haryana, are now in custody. Authorities have confiscated the liquor and the truck, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025