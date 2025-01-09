Rajasthan Police Busts Rs 30 Lakh Illegal Liquor Operation

In a significant crackdown, police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district have apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle illegal liquor valued at Rs 30 lakh. The arrest took place late Wednesday night during routine patrolling by Pander Police Station officers.

The Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh, confirmed the seizure of 239 cartons of illegal English liquor from a truck. The illicit cargo, originating from Haryana, included 11 different brands of liquor.

The accused, identified as Sarook and Mohammad Shaukin from Haryana, are now in custody. Authorities have confiscated the liquor and the truck, and further investigations are underway.

