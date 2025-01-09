Legal Tug-of-War Over 9/11 Mastermind's Plea Deal

The legal battle over Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's plea deal continues to unfold, with defense lawyers urging a federal appeals panel to allow the agreement to proceed. The plea deal, scheduled for a hearing at Guantanamo Bay, could spare Mohammed and his co-defendants from the death penalty for their roles in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Critics argue that the recent intervention by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who seeks to nullify the plea agreement, represents a new hurdle in a case plagued by inefficiencies and mishandlings. The Biden administration's Justice Department has also intervened, hoping to prevent the plea from advancing in a military commission courtroom.

Despite years of complex legal battles and pre-trial hearings, the definitive resolution of the case remains elusive. This has intensified debate over whether this plea deal serves as the best path toward justice and closure for the families of nearly 3,000 victims killed in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)