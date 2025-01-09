Farmers Intensify Protest Against New Agricultural Policy

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has ramped up its protests against the central government's proposed National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, accusing it of replicating the contentious, repealed farm laws. They criticized the government for ignoring the plight of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike for 45 days.

In a significant 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' rally in Moga, Punjab, SKM announced a mass burning of the policy draft on January 13 and a tractor march on January 26 to express their dissent. They allege the policy threatens to dismantle the existing mandi system critical for farmer livelihoods.

SKM leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Rakesh Tikait, urged for unity among farmer organizations and demanded discussions with the government to address issues like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee. The SKM maintains its historical stance against policies perceived to favor corporatization of agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)