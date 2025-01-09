Foiled Attack Sparks Tension in Chad's Capital

A foiled attack on Chad's presidential compound saw two dozen armed individuals neutralised by security forces, as confirmed by the public prosecutor. Although details remain unclear, the government maintains it thwarted an attempt to destabilise the country. Early Thursday, bursts of gunfire echoed near the president's office.

The attack comes at a sensitive time for Chad, which recently withdrew from a defense cooperation pact with France, once a key ally against Islamist militants in Africa's Sahel region. This instability follows insurgencies linked to Islamic State, al Qaeda, and Boko Haram, plaguing the region for over a decade.

The assailants, allegedly disorganised and intoxicated, attempted to breach the presidential palace, killing two security guards. Chad's prosecutor reported that security forces neutralised the threat, eliminating 18 attackers and wounding six. Despite the incident raising several speculations, government officials have dismissed it as a likely non-terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)