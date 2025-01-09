Left Menu

Transforming Policing: India's Shift Towards SMART Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights the Bureau of Police Research & Development's commitment to evolving India's police into SMART forces. The transformation focuses on modernizing police through intellectual and physical resources. Collaboration and research are emphasized for improving efficiency and public perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a key address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the strategic vision for modernizing India's police forces. Spearheaded by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), this initiative aims to equip the police with necessary resources to become SMART forces—an acronym for Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno-savvy and Trained.

The concept of SMART policing, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, is intended to systemically reform the existing police apparatus. Amit Shah, reviewing the six divisions of BPR&D, called for enhanced collaboration with international institutions, urging research-driven solutions to bolster policing and internal security.

Shah also focused on the implementation of new criminal laws, encouraging BPR&D to engage with stakeholders from various sectors, including forensics and prison officials, to address grassroots-level challenges in law enforcement. He reinforced the importance of a 'Make in India' model for policing needs and emphasized BPR&D's role as a central facilitator among states and Union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

