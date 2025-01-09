Transforming Policing: India's Shift Towards SMART Forces

In a key address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the strategic vision for modernizing India's police forces. Spearheaded by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), this initiative aims to equip the police with necessary resources to become SMART forces—an acronym for Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno-savvy and Trained.

The concept of SMART policing, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, is intended to systemically reform the existing police apparatus. Amit Shah, reviewing the six divisions of BPR&D, called for enhanced collaboration with international institutions, urging research-driven solutions to bolster policing and internal security.

Shah also focused on the implementation of new criminal laws, encouraging BPR&D to engage with stakeholders from various sectors, including forensics and prison officials, to address grassroots-level challenges in law enforcement. He reinforced the importance of a 'Make in India' model for policing needs and emphasized BPR&D's role as a central facilitator among states and Union territories.

