Temple Tragedy in Tirupati: Shockwaves and Reactions

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati claimed the lives of six devotees and left dozens more injured on Wednesday night. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the calamity, announced a judicial inquiry into the incident and the immediate transfer of several senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police in the region.

Witnesses and survivors shared horrifying accounts of the stampede, which occurred when a gate was mistakenly opened, causing a frenzied surge among the crowd. The chaos erupted as hundreds gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event. One survivor, D Venkata Lakshmi, described the terrifying moments when people were trampled in the rush.

Citing administrative failures, Naidu criticized the previous government's management of temple practices. Promising corrective measures, he assured that 'darshan' would be streamlined through Aadhar linkage to prevent such disasters in the future. Naidu emphasized the need for spiritual respect, urging against politicizing the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)