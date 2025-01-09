Left Menu

Trump's Last Stand: Supreme Court as Final Hope in Hush Money Sentencing

New York's highest court refuses to delay Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case. Trump's legal team seeks intervention from the US Supreme Court, as a potential felony conviction could pose significant distractions during his presidential transition. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Updated: 09-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:09 IST
New York's top judicial body has decided against pausing Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case, leaving the US Supreme Court as his last judicial recourse. The sentencing is scheduled for Friday, with the former president's legal team turning to the nation's highest court for intervention.

One New York Court of Appeals judge issued a brief order denying a hearing. Trump's request to the Supreme Court for delaying the sentencing came after New York courts upheld a trial conviction from May, where Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump maintains his innocence.

The defendant's lawyers contend that the Constitution mandates a pause during the appeals process, particularly with potential interference with his impending presidential duties. Although no jail time or fines are expected, his legal team claims a conviction could have undesirable consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

