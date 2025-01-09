Unauthorized Rally: A Bumpy Ride to Trouble in Pune
Police have registered a case against a history-sheeter and over 50 of his supporters for organizing a motorcycle and car rally in Pune's Yerwada area. The rally aimed to celebrate the individual's release from prison but resulted in reckless driving and intimidation, prompting legal action.
- Country:
- India
A history-sheeter and over 50 of his supporters are facing legal repercussions after staging an unauthorized motorcycle and car rally in Pune's Yerwada area. The event was meant to celebrate his recent release from central prison, according to police reports.
Law enforcement revealed that the individual, known locally as Praful alias Guddya Kasbe, was granted bail from Yerawada Central Jail. On Tuesday, his supporters organized a rally to mark his release, creating a ruckus with reckless driving and slogan shouting that alarmed local residents.
The police have registered a formal case against Kasbe, his 11 aides, and around 40 unidentified supporters. They are accused of creating a public disturbance, and law enforcement officials have launched a probe into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC grants interim bail to man accused in jail van double murder case
Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Political Turmoil in Pakistan
Delhi Court Mandates Child Welfare Amid Rape Case Bail
Delhi HC Upholds Article 21: Bail Granted Over Endless Incarceration
Court Mandates Welfare Measures in Anticipatory Bail Case