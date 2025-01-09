Unauthorized Rally: A Bumpy Ride to Trouble in Pune

A history-sheeter and over 50 of his supporters are facing legal repercussions after staging an unauthorized motorcycle and car rally in Pune's Yerwada area. The event was meant to celebrate his recent release from central prison, according to police reports.

Law enforcement revealed that the individual, known locally as Praful alias Guddya Kasbe, was granted bail from Yerawada Central Jail. On Tuesday, his supporters organized a rally to mark his release, creating a ruckus with reckless driving and slogan shouting that alarmed local residents.

The police have registered a formal case against Kasbe, his 11 aides, and around 40 unidentified supporters. They are accused of creating a public disturbance, and law enforcement officials have launched a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)