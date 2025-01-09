Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Ceasefire Talks Face Challenges in Gaza

Efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas face hurdles, with recent strikes claiming 76 lives in Gaza. Despite progress, key issues like land restrictions and hostages remain unresolved. The humanitarian crisis worsens as diplomatic pressures intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:55 IST
Efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain inconclusive, despite some progress, according to Palestinian sources close to the talks. As negotiations continued in Qatar, Israeli military actions in Gaza resulted in 23 deaths on Thursday alone, bringing the toll to 76 in just one day.

The urgency for an agreement is highlighted by the involvement of Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt, aiming to end the 15-month conflict and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas before President Biden's term ends. President-elect Trump has warned of severe consequences if hostages are not freed by his inauguration.

While mediators have made strides, challenges persist, primarily due to Israel's demand to maintain control over a border area, which could prevent residents from returning home. Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns grow, with Pope Francis condemning the serious conditions in Gaza, a sentiment echoed by international observers as over 46,000 people have died in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

