Karnataka's Crackdown on Ineligible BPL Ration Cards

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka is spearheading a phased initiative to demarcate and remove ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders, adhering to central government criteria. During a departmental review, he emphasized zero cancellations for eligible cardholders.

Siddaramaiah urged a voluntary return period for those holding ineligible cards, post which formal notices will lead to cancellations. Over 4,000 government employees have been taken off the ration card list, illustrating ongoing efforts to refine the system.

The state boasts 1,53,69,945 cards for 5,30,88,636 beneficiaries. Under the Annabhagya scheme, Rs 4,692 crore has been distributed, affecting 4.44 crore beneficiaries. The CM is also intensifying scrutiny on the state's 4,518 petrol pumps, ensuring fair practices in measurement and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)