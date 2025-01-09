Left Menu

Karnataka's Crackdown on Ineligible BPL Ration Cards

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a phased plan to remove ineligible BPL ration card holders. A review of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs focuses on ensuring eligible individuals retain their benefits. Measures include voluntary return deadlines, petrol pump inspections, and food grain procurement for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:59 IST
Karnataka's Crackdown on Ineligible BPL Ration Cards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka is spearheading a phased initiative to demarcate and remove ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders, adhering to central government criteria. During a departmental review, he emphasized zero cancellations for eligible cardholders.

Siddaramaiah urged a voluntary return period for those holding ineligible cards, post which formal notices will lead to cancellations. Over 4,000 government employees have been taken off the ration card list, illustrating ongoing efforts to refine the system.

The state boasts 1,53,69,945 cards for 5,30,88,636 beneficiaries. Under the Annabhagya scheme, Rs 4,692 crore has been distributed, affecting 4.44 crore beneficiaries. The CM is also intensifying scrutiny on the state's 4,518 petrol pumps, ensuring fair practices in measurement and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025