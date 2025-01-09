Left Menu

Water Tanker Scam in Shimla: Allegations and Political Drama

The Shimla Zila Parishad recently discussed an alleged scam concerning water tanker distribution. Accusations suggest local political involvement, resulting in calls for the Jal Shakti Department minister's resignation. An inquiry confirmed discrepancies, leading to suspensions and the case being forwarded to the Vigilance Department.

Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The alleged scam involving the distribution of drinking water via tankers in Shimla has stirred significant controversy. During the recent Zila Parishad meeting, member Subhash Kainthala accused a local legislator of involvement in the scandal, demanding the Jal Shakti Department minister step down, which escalated tensions among the political factions.

At the heart of the issue is a Rs 1.13 crore fraud suspected in Theog subdivision, where payments were reportedly made for undelivered water supplies. Following a preliminary inquiry confirming these irregularities, 10 officials faced suspension as the case was transferred to the Vigilance Department for further investigation.

In a bid to enhance accountability, a proposal emerged to exclude MPs and MLAs from the Zila Parishad quorum, citing their frequent absenteeism in meetings. This move aims to engage more effectively with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to address these governance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

