Desperate Father's Protest Highlights Police Inaction on Missing Daughter Case
A man, frustrated with the authorities' failure to find his missing daughter, attempted self-immolation outside Haryana Agricultural University. Despite lodging a report, his daughter, missing since September 29, remains unlocated. The incident underscores citizens’ desperation due to administrative inefficiencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A distraught father, overwhelmed by the authorities' inability to locate his missing daughter, attempted to set himself ablaze outside Haryana Agricultural University on Thursday.
The Azad Nagar man, with his wife and two children beside him, poured petrol over himself before the police intervened.
The family was there to plead with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for help, having already staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat complex. Their daughter has been missing since September 29, but police efforts have yet to yield results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
