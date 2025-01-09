Desperate Father's Protest Highlights Police Inaction on Missing Daughter Case

A distraught father, overwhelmed by the authorities' inability to locate his missing daughter, attempted to set himself ablaze outside Haryana Agricultural University on Thursday.

The Azad Nagar man, with his wife and two children beside him, poured petrol over himself before the police intervened.

The family was there to plead with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for help, having already staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat complex. Their daughter has been missing since September 29, but police efforts have yet to yield results.

(With inputs from agencies.)