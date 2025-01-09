Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Prompts Judicial Probe

A devastating stampede at Andhra Pradesh's renowned Tirupati shrine resulted in six lives lost and over forty injured. The state government swiftly announced a judicial inquiry to uncover the incident's cause, attributed to a policeman's attempt to aid a sick woman by opening a gate.

Two FIRs were filed following the stampede, as survivors and witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of chaos and long wait times. In response, the government promised Rs 25 lakh to each victim's family and expressed deep condolences to the national Hindu community.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the tragedy site and coordinated relief efforts, transferring and suspending officials for not taking adequate precautions. Naidu criticized the previous administration's practices and urged for no political exploitation of the incident.

