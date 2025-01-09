Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Prompts Judicial Probe

A tragic stampede at the Tirupati shrine resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. A judicial inquiry has been launched, and ex-gratia announced for victims' families. The incident, attributed to a gate opened by a DSP, prompted apologies and calls for accountability from Andhra Pradesh officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at Andhra Pradesh's renowned Tirupati shrine resulted in six lives lost and over forty injured. The state government swiftly announced a judicial inquiry to uncover the incident's cause, attributed to a policeman's attempt to aid a sick woman by opening a gate.

Two FIRs were filed following the stampede, as survivors and witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of chaos and long wait times. In response, the government promised Rs 25 lakh to each victim's family and expressed deep condolences to the national Hindu community.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the tragedy site and coordinated relief efforts, transferring and suspending officials for not taking adequate precautions. Naidu criticized the previous administration's practices and urged for no political exploitation of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

