Surrender of Top Naxalites Marks Major Shift

In a significant development, thirteen Naxalites, five of whom had rewards totaling Rs 13 lakh on their heads, surrendered to security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday.

The group included a couple, Nandu Avalam alias Durgesh and his wife Deve Madkam, and other cadres like Munna Kakem and Sukhram Hemla, whose rankings in the Maoist hierarchy varied from Area Committee Members to People's Party Committee Members.

The former Naxalites expressed dissatisfaction with the Maoist ideology, praising the state government's policies and the police's rehabilitation program, 'Niyaad Nellanar'. They are set to receive benefits under the government's surrender policy, aiming to reintegrate them into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)