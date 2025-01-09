Left Menu

Heart of a Peacemaker: A Tragic End

A man named Rajkumar suffered a fatal heart attack after attempting to mediate a conflict following a road accident in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw. Following Rajkumar's passing, the accused parties have been arrested.

A tragic incident unfolded in Gautam Buddha Nagar district when a man named Rajkumar died of a heart attack after stepping in to mediate a scuffle sparked by a road accident, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The chaos erupted on Wednesday near Roza Jalalpur village after a motorcycle, driven by Ravikant, collided with an autorickshaw belonging to Mukesh Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Moohan Awasthi reported that tensions escalated quickly when Rajkumar, who attempted to intervene, witnessed the arrival of Ravikant's friends, Rahul and Vikas, that further fueled hostilities between the involved parties.

Unfortunately, Rajkumar's condition worsened during this disturbance, leading to his hospital admission, where he passed away. The postmortem concluded a heart attack caused his demise, with no external injuries noted. In response, authorities have arrested Ravikant, Rahul, and Vikas based on the complaint lodged by Mukesh, ensuring legal proceedings under applicable sections.

