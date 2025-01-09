Karnataka Grounds Drones Amidst Aero India 2025

The Karnataka government has declared a ban on all sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 10 to 14 during the 'Aero India 2025' event. This action was taken to ensure security during the major aerospace exhibition.

The biennial event, Aero India, will take place at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru, showcasing India's prowess as a burgeoning center for military aviation production. Emphasizing the significance of this event, authorities aim to present India's capabilities in aircraft manufacturing and modern avionics.

B Dayananda, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate of Bengaluru, issued the order to bolster law and order, preventing potential threats from UAVs, drones, and other small aircraft. The concern stems from these devices being used to carry explosives, posing risks to public safety and property.

