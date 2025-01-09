Left Menu

Karnataka Grounds Drones Amidst Aero India 2025

The Karnataka government has banned sub-conventional aerial platforms during Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, citing security concerns. This biennial aerospace event aims to highlight India's growth in military aviation production. The precautionary measure includes deterring potential threats from UAVs, drones, and other small aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:36 IST
Karnataka Grounds Drones Amidst Aero India 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has declared a ban on all sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 10 to 14 during the 'Aero India 2025' event. This action was taken to ensure security during the major aerospace exhibition.

The biennial event, Aero India, will take place at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru, showcasing India's prowess as a burgeoning center for military aviation production. Emphasizing the significance of this event, authorities aim to present India's capabilities in aircraft manufacturing and modern avionics.

B Dayananda, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate of Bengaluru, issued the order to bolster law and order, preventing potential threats from UAVs, drones, and other small aircraft. The concern stems from these devices being used to carry explosives, posing risks to public safety and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025