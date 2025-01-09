Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Missing Woman's Death in Thane

A woman who disappeared from Kalyan in Thane was found dead with unclear circumstances surrounding her death. She was last seen meeting a friend from her village. An accidental death report is filed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a perplexing case that has captured public attention, a woman from Kalyan in Thane district, who was reported missing on December 31, was tragically found dead, according to a police official.

The deceased's body was discovered at the Thane civil hospital, but the sequence of events leading to her demise remains shrouded in mystery, authorities have revealed.

The woman reportedly went to meet a male friend from her native village in Uttar Pradesh at Mulund. The man claims she accidentally fell into Kalwa Creek while standing on a train's footboard, a claim police are investigating further. An accidental death report has been filed, Inspector Archana Dusane of Thane railway police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

