Left Menu

Medical Examination Follows Arrest in High-Profile Extortion Case

Days after his arrest, Walmik Karad, involved in an extortion case linked to a murder, was examined by a medical team from Beed Civil Hospital. As an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, his health was found stable, despite minor sleep-related issues. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:07 IST
Medical Examination Follows Arrest in High-Profile Extortion Case
  • Country:
  • India

Days after being arrested, Walmik Karad, a key suspect in an extortion case connected to the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, underwent a medical examination at Beed district's Civil Hospital, according to sources on Thursday.

Karad, associated with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, is in the custody of the state CID, which is investigating the case. A team of doctors from Beed Civil Hospital visited him and reported no major health issues, attributing his red eyes to lack of sleep.

Though the exact date of Karad's medical examination remains unclear, he was arrested on December 31. Wanted for his role in the extortion case, Karad surrendered at the CID office in Pune. Following a preliminary inquiry, he was transferred to the Beed CID team for further investigation into the murder and extortion cases. Deshmukh was kidnapped and killed on December 9, reportedly for resisting an extortion attempt on a windmill company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025