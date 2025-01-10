Medical Examination Follows Arrest in High-Profile Extortion Case

Days after being arrested, Walmik Karad, a key suspect in an extortion case connected to the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, underwent a medical examination at Beed district's Civil Hospital, according to sources on Thursday.

Karad, associated with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, is in the custody of the state CID, which is investigating the case. A team of doctors from Beed Civil Hospital visited him and reported no major health issues, attributing his red eyes to lack of sleep.

Though the exact date of Karad's medical examination remains unclear, he was arrested on December 31. Wanted for his role in the extortion case, Karad surrendered at the CID office in Pune. Following a preliminary inquiry, he was transferred to the Beed CID team for further investigation into the murder and extortion cases. Deshmukh was kidnapped and killed on December 9, reportedly for resisting an extortion attempt on a windmill company.

