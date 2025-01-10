Three Self-Radicalised Singaporeans Detained Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict Tensions

Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) has taken decisive action by detaining three men who, influenced by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, allegedly self-radicalized online, media reports confirmed on Thursday.

The men, identified as Mohamad Latiff Rahim, 41, a digital marketing director; Muhammad Indra Aqmal Effendy, 21, a lift mechanic; and Nurisham Yusoff, 44, a security guard, reportedly made attempts to engage in armed violence overseas.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence has reiterated its commitment to screening for potential threats within the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), addressing concerns about the weaponization of skills acquired during national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)