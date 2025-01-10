Left Menu

Three Self-Radicalised Singaporeans Detained Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict Tensions

Singapore's Internal Security Department detained three men self-radicalised online due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The detainees had prepared for armed violence, with one willing to attack Singapore. Singapore's Ministry of Defence has emphasized stringent security systems to prevent misuse of skills learned in national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Singapore

Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) has taken decisive action by detaining three men who, influenced by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, allegedly self-radicalized online, media reports confirmed on Thursday.

The men, identified as Mohamad Latiff Rahim, 41, a digital marketing director; Muhammad Indra Aqmal Effendy, 21, a lift mechanic; and Nurisham Yusoff, 44, a security guard, reportedly made attempts to engage in armed violence overseas.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence has reiterated its commitment to screening for potential threats within the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), addressing concerns about the weaponization of skills acquired during national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

