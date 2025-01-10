Boeing Contributes to Presidential Inauguration Tradition
Boeing announces its donation of $1 million to Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, continuing its tradition of contributing to presidential inaugurations. The company's donation is part of a broader trend among major U.S. corporations like General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, and Meta also supporting the event.
Boeing, the renowned U.S. planemaker, has committed to donating $1 million to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, as confirmed by a company spokesperson on Thursday.
This donation aligns Boeing with other significant U.S. corporations such as General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, and Meta, all of which are financially contributing to the January 20 ceremony.
The company's contribution marks a continuation of Boeing's tradition, having also donated $1 million to the previous three presidential inaugurations, including Trump's first inaugural event in 2017.
