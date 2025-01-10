Left Menu

World News Highlights: Unseen Gaza Casualties, LA Wildfires, and Global Tensions

A recent study reveals a 41% undercount of war casualties in Gaza. Progress in Israel-Hamas peace talks remains limited. Panama marks a historical uprising with anti-Trump protests. Venezuela's Machado is freed after brief detention, while Lebanon elects a new president, illustrating Hezbollah's weakened influence.

Updated: 10-01-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study published in The Lancet highlights a 41% undercount of casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict as Gaza's healthcare system falters. The analysis involved researchers from prestigious institutions like the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Yale University.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Arab mediators struggle to finalize a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The talks, ongoing in Qatar, are facing challenges even as Israel continues military strikes, claiming more Palestinian lives daily, according to local medics.

In Latin America, Panama recalls its 1964 uprising against U.S. control of the Panama Canal, with demonstrations targeting then-President-elect Donald Trump. The protests coincide with Venezuela's opposition leader Machado's brief detention, sparking nationwide demonstrations against President Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

