Security Chief Under Scrutiny Amidst Political Turmoil
South Korean Presidential Security Chief Park Chong-jun is set to be questioned by police on Friday. This follows a standoff during an attempt to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The inquiry will focus on the actions of security staff during the incident.
Park Chong-jun, the chief of South Korea's Presidential Security Service, is preparing to be questioned by police this Friday. This development stems from a controversial incident last week, where security personnel blocked investigators from arresting the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, leading to a tense six-hour standoff.
A spokesperson for the security service, Jin Seon-ho, announced that Park would participate in the police inquiry, scheduled for 10 a.m. on the 10th of the month. The investigation aims to shed light on the security team's conduct during the failed apprehension.
This situation signals mounting pressure on South Korean authorities as they navigate the political upheaval surrounding President Yoon's impeachment and the alleged insurrection charges.
