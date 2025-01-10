U.N. Committee Rebukes Australia Over Nauru Detention
The U.N. Human Rights Committee found Australia in violation of human rights treaties due to the detention of asylum seekers on Nauru. The committee urged Australia to compensate victims and prevent future violations. Australia disputes jurisdictional responsibility but is engaging with the U.N.
A United Nations committee has determined that Australia breached a human rights treaty by holding asylum seekers, including minors, on Nauru even after they received refugee status. The decision highlights ongoing tensions over Australia's strict immigration policies and the use of offshore processing centers.
The U.N. Human Rights Committee, responding to a complaint from refugees, found Australia violated treaty provisions concerning arbitrary detention and legal rights to challenge such detention. The committee called on Australia to compensate the affected individuals and avert future incidents.
Australia's Department of Home Affairs maintains that it does not exert control over regional processing centers, despite the U.N. committee underscoring Australia's influence due to its role in building and financing the facilities. The U.N.'s findings follow a petition from 24 asylum seekers detained as minors in Nauru's overcrowded center, suffering various health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
