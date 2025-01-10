Indonesia Strengthens Defence Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

Indonesia is set to bolster its defence alliances and tackle crucial strategic issues such as maritime security, according to its foreign minister.

Sugiono, taking office last October, emphasized Indonesia's neutral stance in South China Sea disputes, focusing on peaceful resolution and advocating for a code of conduct in talks with ASEAN and China.

Despite China's claims over the area, Indonesia remains firm in prioritizing ASEAN's role. Additionally, the country plans to expand trade ties with non-traditional partners and underlines its free and active foreign policy by joining the BRICS grouping.

