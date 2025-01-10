Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Amidst Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Japan has introduced new layers of sanctions against Russia as part of a coordinated international strategy to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. The measures, approved on Friday, primarily involve freezing assets and implementing export bans on numerous individuals, groups, and organizations accused of aiding Russia in circumventing existing sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi underscored Japan's dedication to the G7's comprehensive sanctioning strategy, designed to penalize Russia for its continued military operations in Ukraine. Earlier sanctions had already laid the groundwork, but these fresh constraints signal Japan's reinforced commitment to international peace efforts.

The sanctions list has expanded to include 11 individuals, 29 organizations, and three banks within Russia, along with foreign banks from North Korea and Georgia alleged to partake in evasion activities. Additionally, export restrictions will target Russia's military-related infrastructure and diverse non-Russian groups aiding in the misdirection of goods.

