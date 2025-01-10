Joint Police Operation Uncovers Bihar's Hidden Firearms Factories

In a decisive joint operation, the Kolkata and Bihar police forces have uncovered two illegal firearms manufacturing facilities in Madubani district, Bihar. The operations led to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of extensive firearms equipment.

The joint raids, including one at a shop in Khutauna police station area, unveiled a sophisticated arms factory masked as an auto parts outlet. Istheyaque Alam, Iftekar Alam, and Rajkumar Chowdhury were among those initially detained.

Subsequent investigations spearheaded another successful raid at Raju Sah's residence in Jhanjpatti village, unearthing further illegal arms activities. Both operations led to the confiscation of numerous firearms components, including pistols and manufacturing machinery.

