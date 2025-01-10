Supermarket Struck in Donetsk: Accusations and Aftermath of a Missile Attack

A missile attack has targeted a supermarket in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, reportedly using U.S.-supplied missiles, according to senior Russian-backed officials. The attack occurred on Friday, wounding two individuals, although Ukraine has yet to comment, and Reuters couldn't verify the claims independently.

Social media images, which remain unverified, display destruction at the site, including a burnt vehicle in front of a damaged two-story circular structure surrounded by debris. Dashcam footage allegedly captures the attack moment, showing a significant explosion and subsequent flames.

Russia's TASS news agency reported damage to several buildings and approximately 15 cars. Additionally, an apartment building in Svitlodarsk was reportedly hit, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Ukrainian forces were accused of utilizing HIMARS missiles during the morning rush hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)