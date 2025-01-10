Left Menu

Senior Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Three senior Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 18 lakh were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The operation, conducted by security forces, led to the recovery of weapons and explosives. Among those neutralized was Korsa Mahesh, a known expert in IEDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:08 IST
Senior Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, three senior militants, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 18 lakh, were neutralized, police confirmed on Friday.

The encounter occurred on the elevated terrain of Paliguda-Gundrajgudem on Thursday. Security forces, executing an anti-Naxalite maneuver, engaged with the hostile group, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents, whose bodies were recovered at the location.

Korsa Mahesh, a notable figure among the deceased, was reputed for his expertise in improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and was implicated in orchestrating multiple violent acts throughout 2023 and 2024, including lethal attacks in Bedre and Jagargunda regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025