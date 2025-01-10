Senior Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Three senior Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 18 lakh were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The operation, conducted by security forces, led to the recovery of weapons and explosives. Among those neutralized was Korsa Mahesh, a known expert in IEDs.
In a significant operation against Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, three senior militants, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 18 lakh, were neutralized, police confirmed on Friday.
The encounter occurred on the elevated terrain of Paliguda-Gundrajgudem on Thursday. Security forces, executing an anti-Naxalite maneuver, engaged with the hostile group, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents, whose bodies were recovered at the location.
Korsa Mahesh, a notable figure among the deceased, was reputed for his expertise in improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and was implicated in orchestrating multiple violent acts throughout 2023 and 2024, including lethal attacks in Bedre and Jagargunda regions.
