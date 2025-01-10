Left Menu

Interpol's New Tool: The Silver Notice

Interpol has introduced the Silver Notice to locate assets being laundered across borders. This is a part of a pilot project with 52 participating countries, including India. The Silver Notice aims to trace assets tied to criminal activities such as fraud and corruption, enhancing the fight against transnational organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:31 IST
Interpol's New Tool: The Silver Notice
  • Country:
  • India

Interpol has launched its newest initiative, the Silver Notice, as an innovative tool to trace cross-border asset transfers linked to criminal activities. The global police cooperation body announced this during a press briefing, highlighting India's participation in the project.

The Silver Notice, requested initially by Italy, will aid in tracking assets owned by a senior mafia member. Currently, 52 countries are involved in this pilot project, which marks a significant advancement in combating illicit financial flows internationally.

Interpol's Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza emphasized the significance of this initiative, noting that stripping criminals of illegal gains is crucial in weakening organized crime's financial foundations. This measure is anticipated to bolster international efforts in recovering assets and diminishing the impact of crime on communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025