Interpol's New Tool: The Silver Notice

Interpol has launched its newest initiative, the Silver Notice, as an innovative tool to trace cross-border asset transfers linked to criminal activities. The global police cooperation body announced this during a press briefing, highlighting India's participation in the project.

The Silver Notice, requested initially by Italy, will aid in tracking assets owned by a senior mafia member. Currently, 52 countries are involved in this pilot project, which marks a significant advancement in combating illicit financial flows internationally.

Interpol's Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza emphasized the significance of this initiative, noting that stripping criminals of illegal gains is crucial in weakening organized crime's financial foundations. This measure is anticipated to bolster international efforts in recovering assets and diminishing the impact of crime on communities worldwide.

