Tripura's Transformative Progress: Governance and Development

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu has praised the state for its remarkable improvements in law and order and overall development. Speaking at the assembly on the first day of the winter session, he highlighted a significant drop in crime rates.

Governor Nallu attributed the resolution of insurgency issues to a memorandum of settlement with outlawed groups like the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), signed last September. A Rs 250 crore package has been approved by the Centre to aid tribal community development under the peace accord.

The governor emphasized progress across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education. He announced a substantial Rs 2,800 crore contribution from the Union government for crucial road projects. The state also secured an agreement with the Asian Development Bank and launched a World Bank-funded power system improvement project worth Rs 1,800 crore.

