Karnataka Cracks Down on Maoism as Six Surrender
Six Maoists have surrendered to the Karnataka government but have not handed over their weapons, prompting police efforts to locate them. The Karnataka Home Minister assures that efforts are ongoing to trace a member who remains at large and commits to monitoring potential threats from other states.
In a significant development, Karnataka has taken a major step towards combating Maoist activities in the state. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that six Maoists have surrendered to the government. However, they have yet to hand over their weapons, which are believed to be disposed of in the forest.
Efforts are underway by the police to recover these weapons. The surrendered group included members from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, presenting a regional collaboration against Naxalism. However, one expelled member remains at large, and authorities are working to apprehend him.
The government has assured vigilant monitoring of any Maoist activities and individuals coming from other states. This comes after the recent encounter that led to the death of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda. Rehabilitation packages are in place for the surrendered individuals, providing them with financial aid and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
