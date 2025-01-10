Left Menu

Ukraine Bolsters Financial Resilience with EU Loan Tranche

Ukraine receives a significant financial boost with the first €3 billion tranche from the European Union as part of a larger $50 billion loan package agreed by G7 nations. This funding is intended to support Ukraine's financial stability and continued efforts in its ongoing conflict.

Updated: 10-01-2025 15:59 IST
Ukraine has received its initial €3 billion ($3.09 billion) from the European Union, part of a larger financial aid package agreed upon by the Group of Seven (G7) nations. This tranche draws from the earnings of frozen Russian sovereign assets, a significant part of Kyiv's financial lifeline.

In October, G7 leaders committed to extending approximately $50 billion in loans to Ukraine through various channels. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on social media that today's €3 billion transfer marks the first installment of the EU's portion of this agreement, aimed at empowering Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal acknowledged the receipt of funds, highlighting the intricate funding network established by G7 members. The channels include a Macro-Financial Assistance Loan from the EU, the IMF's specialized fund for Ukraine, and a newly instituted Financial Intermediary Fund at the World Bank, which was boosted by a $20 billion contribution from the U.S. in December 2024.

